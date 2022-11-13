Reincarnate doesn’t carry any penalties, but also makes no mention of HP they have…

@JeremyECrawford Reincarnate doesn't carry any penalties (like raise dead), but also makes no mention of HP they have. Are they at full? 1? — Connor mac Michil (@couchbar) August 14, 2017

The reincarnate spell gives you a brand new body, with all its hit points. #DnD https://t.co/Z37TcP0Nri — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 14, 2017