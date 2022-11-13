Reincarnate doesn’t carry any penalties, but also makes no mention of HP they have…

@JeremyECrawford Reincarnate doesn't carry any penalties (like raise dead), but also makes no mention of HP they have. Are they at full? 1?
— Connor mac Michil (@couchbar) August 14, 2017
The reincarnate spell gives you a brand new body, with all its hit points. #DnD https://t.co/Z37TcP0Nri
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 14, 2017
Except hit points are based on class levels. Not your “body.”…The hit points of your body are, indeed, based on your level.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017