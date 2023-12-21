@JeremyECrawford If a fighter with multiattack delays his action, can he take multiple attacks on the reaction or only one? — Lex Starwalker (@LexStarwalker) May 28, 2015

The Ready action lets you ready any action you can take, including Attack, but Extra Attack is on your turn. https://t.co/5txJB0u8MH — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015

@LexStarwalkerStill confused. Fighter w Extra Attack(1) readies an attack action. Does he get 1 attack or 2 with the readied reaction?

He gets one attack. Extra Attack works only on his turn. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015

@MichaelHall8585Doesn’t the description of Extra Attack say “when you take the Attack action on your turn?” How does this work with Ready?

It sure does! I've already corrected the tweet. I was typing too fast (fueled by an adult beverage). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015

@wax_eagle So the take an attack action “on your turn” verbiage doesn’t actually mean that?

The tweet now says what it's supposed to say. The "on your turn" wording is definitely intentional. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015

@LexStarwalkerhank you! That’s good to know! I definitely haven’t been doing it that way with monsters with multiattack. Sure thing! Like Extra Attack, Multiattack is meant to be on the creature's turn (MM, 11). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015

@LexStarwalkerAre you saying monsters can’t use multiattack as a delayed reaction, but PCs can?

No, a player character is a creature too. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015

@LexStarwalkerThank you! This is definitely my favorite edition of D&D!

Great to hear! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015