If a fighter with multiattack delays his action, can he take multiple attacks on the reaction?

5 thoughts on “If a fighter with multiattack delays his action, can he take multiple attacks on the reaction?

  1. Digcoal says:

    If “Extra Attack” only works “on your turn,” then all actions listed under “Actions in Combat” are also excluded as they are also limited by the same verbiage.

    Therefore RAW is now in contradiction with the answer given here and the verbiage in the PHB.

    Reply
    • Ari Mansfield says:

      This sage advice only concerns the Ready action. As written, all actions listed under “Actions in Combat” can only be performed on your turn, unless otherwise allowed by the Ready action. The Ready action only allows you to ready a few actions (one of which is “Attack”).

      Reply
  2. Anguis says:

    It is possibly to ready an action that may trigger on your turn. Example, Ready Action Attack, trigger “attacked when moving”, move provoking opportunity attacks…if enemy uses reaction to attack, after attacked, player uses reaction for readied action attack. Since still player turn, Extra Attack applies.

    Reply
    • DMRJ says:

      It works, but it’s not different than moving, taking the attack action, and then continue moving. It’s just a waste of time having to say you ready an action and making up the trigger just to see it trigger.

      Reply
  3. Pingback: Five MORE Commonly Confused Rules in D&D 5e - Tribality

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.