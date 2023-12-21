@JeremyECrawford If a fighter with multiattack delays his action, can he take multiple attacks on the reaction or only one?
The Ready action lets you ready any action you can take, including Attack, but Extra Attack is on your turn. https://t.co/5txJB0u8MH
@LexStarwalkerStill confused. Fighter w Extra Attack(1) readies an attack action. Does he get 1 attack or 2 with the readied reaction?
He gets one attack. Extra Attack works only on his turn.
@MichaelHall8585Doesn’t the description of Extra Attack say “when you take the Attack action on your turn?” How does this work with Ready?
It sure does! I've already corrected the tweet. I was typing too fast (fueled by an adult beverage).
@wax_eagle So the take an attack action “on your turn” verbiage doesn’t actually mean that?
The tweet now says what it's supposed to say. The "on your turn" wording is definitely intentional.
@LexStarwalkerhank you! That’s good to know! I definitely haven’t been doing it that way with monsters with multiattack. Sure thing! Like Extra Attack, Multiattack is meant to be on the creature's turn (MM, 11).
@LexStarwalkerAre you saying monsters can’t use multiattack as a delayed reaction, but PCs can?
No, a player character is a creature too.
5 thoughts on “If a fighter with multiattack delays his action, can he take multiple attacks on the reaction?”
If “Extra Attack” only works “on your turn,” then all actions listed under “Actions in Combat” are also excluded as they are also limited by the same verbiage.
Therefore RAW is now in contradiction with the answer given here and the verbiage in the PHB.
This sage advice only concerns the Ready action. As written, all actions listed under “Actions in Combat” can only be performed on your turn, unless otherwise allowed by the Ready action. The Ready action only allows you to ready a few actions (one of which is “Attack”).
It is possibly to ready an action that may trigger on your turn. Example, Ready Action Attack, trigger “attacked when moving”, move provoking opportunity attacks…if enemy uses reaction to attack, after attacked, player uses reaction for readied action attack. Since still player turn, Extra Attack applies.
It works, but it’s not different than moving, taking the attack action, and then continue moving. It’s just a waste of time having to say you ready an action and making up the trigger just to see it trigger.