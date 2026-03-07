Ready archers

@oilpainting712 archers in combat.1 in total cover,the other with ready action.Can ready action use trigger as “first sight”,to fire 1st? #DnD yes, that fits in well with the intent of readying
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 25, 2016
And if the archer in total cover is hidden, the archer who has prepared the action has a disadvantage in his attack roll?