@ETallitnicsGood evening! Concerning weapons with the Reach property: Opportunity Attacks are provoked at 5′ or 10′ or both? #Thanks 10 feet
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 21, 2014
One thought on “Reach property: Opportunity Attacks are provoked at 5′ or 10′ or both?”
The Polearm Master feat says: “While you are wielding a Glaive, Halberd, Pike, or Quarterstaff, other creatures provoke an opportunity attack from you when they enter your reach.”
If you say the Opportunity Attacks ONLY are provoked at 10´ (by the weapon´s reach), the Quarterstaff does not reach 10´, only has 5´, so… the Quarterstaff don´t provoke Opportunity Attacks with this feat, It´s true!?