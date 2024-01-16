Many of us prefer RAI to RAW. Who should we ask for that?

@calebrus44Many of us prefer RAI to RAW. Who should we ask for that? Crawford is the RAW guy. Who’s got RAI? I'm happy to give a RAI answer. Just let me know when that's what you seek. @mikemearls @wotc_rodney
@calebrus44That’s always what I seek, but I know you prioritize RAW, so I’ll try to remember to specify. 🙂 Most of the questions I receive are RAW-oriented, but RAW doesn't reign; DMs do. @mikemearls @wotc_rodney
@calebrus44That’s exactly why many of us feel that the intent > wording. Easier to make the right call. The text is the primary record of our design intent. We can comment and clarify, but the DM decides. @mikemearls @wotc_rodney
