Ranger spell components

@JeremyECrawford There is no component pouch option in the Ranger's starting equipment. Does the class not need one nor a focus for spells?
— Gregg Lauer (@glauer42) July 9, 2015
A ranger follows the spellcasting rules in ch. 10 of the Player's Handbook, including the rule on components. https://t.co/DzU31vZfqT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 9, 2015
@glauer42 So they’ll need the components or a component pouch, because an arcane or druidic focus, nor holy symbol, is for their use?
Correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 9, 2015