Ranger spell components

@JeremyECrawford There is no component pouch option in the Ranger's starting equipment. Does the class not need one nor a focus for spells? — Gregg Lauer (@glauer42) July 9, 2015

A ranger follows the spellcasting rules in ch. 10 of the Player's Handbook, including the rule on components. https://t.co/DzU31vZfqT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 9, 2015