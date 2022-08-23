Ranger Multiattack Defense: 2 creatures attacks, to which attacks does the +4AC apply?

@JeremyECrawford Ranger Multiattack Defense: 2 creatures, each with 2 attacks, target the ranger. To which attacks does the +4AC apply? — Steven Nesmith (@NesmithST) February 16, 2017

Multiattack Defense imposes no limit on the number of creatures it can work against. #DnD https://t.co/mwtsIC2KAR — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 16, 2017

@NesmithST if any of creature 1’s attacks hits, does the ranger’s AC still include the +4AC on creature 2’s 1st attack? Thanks! No. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 16, 2017