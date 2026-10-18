Rage: reads as “since the end of your last turn” or “beginning of your last turn”?

@MtS_Designer @JeremyECrawfordend Rage: “since your last turn”, reads as “since the end of your last turn” or “beginning of your last turn”? believe beginning — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 23, 2016

@MtS_Designer @JeremyECrawfordSo, Turn1 = Rage activated and attack, Turn2 = didn’t attack or damaged. If T3 = T2 rage ends, else continues? IIRC, under that scenario T2 ends the rage — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 23, 2016