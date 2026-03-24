Radiant damage monsters

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford Was the intent of Zombies not being weak to radiant damage to make them "meat puppets" or just balance?

The 2 monsters in the MM vulnerable to radiant damage—shadow demon and shadow—are literally things of shadow. #DnD https://t.co/pTbNw6Pnz5

@DropTheDie @ChrisPerkinsDnDI know that one, just historically undead have BEEN vulnerable to radiant, why the change? In the game's 40+ years, only fourth edition made many, if not most, undead vulnerable to radiant damage.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2016