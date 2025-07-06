Quarterstaff and Polearm Master feat

@JeremyECrawford A quarterstaff doesn’t qualify for two-weapon fighting (RAW & RAI). As a DM, I’d allow it with a good story reason. That is a very interesting stance considering polearm mastery.

@WolfsGoRawrI know. But using the TWF for a quarterstaff seems like a cheesy way of getting that effect from polearm feat!

That's part of why the rules aren't written to allow it.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 10, 2015