Psionic level 10

@timelordscienceHave a player in my group frantic to use Psionics but they’re level 10. Any suggestions for boosting these rules up for testing? it's a bit tricky – you can start with the spell point rules in the DMG (they were built for psi), add extra atk as per ftr
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015
@jaa0109 I imagine you’ve gone farther than level 5 for Mystics. Hypothetically, any guidelines for going past level 5? Hypothetically.
you can kind of fake it using DMG spell points, add extra attack, but it's kludgy an the character might be boring
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015