@Spiritmaster111Also, can a Mystic/Barbarian multiclass use disciplines while raging? Rage only mentions casting and concentrating on spells. should also apply to psionics – thanks for pointing that out
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015
3 thoughts on “Psionic Barbarian Rage”
NOOOOOO!!!!!!!
Well that ruins that multiclass interest. Oh well.
Can you maintain a Psionic Focus while raging?
Mighty Kevin
