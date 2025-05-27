@GamerZack7 @ChrisPerkinsDnD Has WotC ever published an official pronunciation guide for iconic D&D names?
— Johnny Toothpix (@JohnnyToothpix) May 20, 2015
No. We think publishing a pronunciation guide takes away the fun of people pronouncing things their own way. https://t.co/7v1Xhrd3Ju
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 20, 2015
3 thoughts on “Pronunciation guide”
I tell the players at my gaming tables to pronounce words, names, etc., the way that seems right to them, and let them know that it represents just another aspect of their characters’ backgrounds and the differing dialects and accents of the lands they come from.
Clever Shannon
this is a very sage advice.
Dragon #93 in 1985 included a pronunciation guide. Forgotten Realms folks, you’re on your own.