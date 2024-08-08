Elemental Evil – D&D Adventurer’s Handbook

March 17, 2015 Mar 6 in preferred stores; hardcover accessory; $39.95

Create Heroic Characters to Conquer the Elements in this Accessory for the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game.

Not inherently evil, elemental power can be mastered by those with both malevolent and benign intentions.

The Elemental Evil Adventurer’s Handbook provides everything that players need to build a character that is tied directly into the Elemental Evil story arc, with skills, abilities, and spells meant to augment their play experience throughout the campaign. Additionally, valuable background and story information provides greater depth and immersion.

An accessory that expands the number of options available for character creation for the Elemental Evil story arc, providing expanded backgrounds, class builds, and races meant specifically for this campaign. Provides background and setting information critical to having the greatest chance of success.