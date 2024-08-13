Power Word Kill Druid

@calebrus44 @JeremyECrawford @mikemearlsWildshaped druid gets hit with PWK > reverts > dead or alive? Dead. PWK does not deal damage; it causes death if the target has a certain number of hit points. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) January 9, 2015

@pj28doyl_sir @calebrus44 @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls…And does death not revert the Druid back to form with its original HP? It reverts physically, sure, but the druid is dead… — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) January 9, 2015