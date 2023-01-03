Possible for a Favored Soul to Twin the spell Spiritual Weapon? …and Witch Bolt?

@JeremyECrawford Possible for a Favored Soul to Twin the spell Spiritual Weapon? If so, can they move both SWs with the same bonus action? — John Appleton (@jaa0109) October 4, 2017

The spiritual weapon spell doesn't target a creature. The weapon does once it's created. The spell isn't eligible for Twinned Spell. #DnD https://t.co/Xc3rE1PMT5 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017

Yes, witch bolt itself targets a creature.Yes, witch bolt itself targets a creature. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017

Semantics. The effect of the spell targets a creature. Therefore the spell targets a creature. Otherwise Green-Flame Blade could be Twinned.I'm telling you the design intent. When we design a spell, the sequence of the effects matters. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017

RAW, it doesn’t work. Yes. The Sorc list was designed with Metamagic in mind, not the Cleric. Right?

Nope. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017

I…will withhold judgment until I see them. Twinned Spell is the "gift" that keeps on giving. 😉 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017

This came up with the Telekinesis spell in our group. Because of the wording he thinks it can work — Heath Dawson (@HeathDawson) October 4, 2017

Telekinesis can affect multiple creatures over the course of its duration. It's not eligible for Twinned Spell. #DnD https://t.co/An7V3wIafz — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017

But yet twin spell can double a scorching ray if they all attack one target per casting on each target? Scorching ray is mentioned in the text of Twinned Spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017