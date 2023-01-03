Possible for a Favored Soul to Twin the spell Spiritual Weapon? …and Witch Bolt?

@JeremyECrawford Possible for a Favored Soul to Twin the spell Spiritual Weapon? If so, can they move both SWs with the same bonus action?
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) October 4, 2017
The spiritual weapon spell doesn't target a creature. The weapon does once it's created. The spell isn't eligible for Twinned Spell. #DnD https://t.co/Xc3rE1PMT5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017
Yes, witch bolt itself targets a creature.Yes, witch bolt itself targets a creature.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017
Semantics. The effect of the spell targets a creature. Therefore the spell targets a creature. Otherwise Green-Flame Blade could be Twinned.I'm telling you the design intent. When we design a spell, the sequence of the effects matters.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017
RAW, it doesn’t work. Yes. The Sorc list was designed with Metamagic in mind, not the Cleric. Right?
Nope.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017
I…will withhold judgment until I see them. Twinned Spell is the "gift" that keeps on giving. 😉
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017
This came up with the Telekinesis spell in our group. Because of the wording he thinks it can work
— Heath Dawson (@HeathDawson) October 4, 2017
Telekinesis can affect multiple creatures over the course of its duration. It's not eligible for Twinned Spell. #DnD https://t.co/An7V3wIafz
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017
But yet twin spell can double a scorching ray if they all attack one target per casting on each target? Scorching ray is mentioned in the text of Twinned Spell.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017
Here’s the errata text:https://t.co/NPx0VdxLAy
— E’Talli 🎃 🕸 🕷 👻 (@ETallitnics) October 5, 2017
I just want to say something. You put up with players like me & answer the RAW/RAI every day. Telling us y the game doesn’t break. Thank you I'm glad to be of help!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2017