@JeremyECrawford Polearm Master question 1: Description says reach weapons and includes quarterstaff, which does not have reach. Error?
— Chris McGrath (@GunnerMcGrath) November 4, 2014
@GunnerMcGrathPolearm Master question 2: Does feat apply when using quarterstaff one-handed with shield, or only two-handed? Thanks! The Polearm Master feat doesn't require the quarterstaff to be wielded with two hands.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2014
6 thoughts on “Does feat apply when using quarterstaff one-handed with shield?”
Quarterstaffs.
The problem is that if you allow the quarterstaff wielder to make 2 attacks while wielded in one hand and wearing a shield, you have COMPLETED invalidated 2 weapon fighting.
Consider two different level one fighters. Both wear a Chain mail shirt, have 16 strength, and are human.
Fighter A takes the Dual wielding feat, and the Two Weapon fighting style. He wields a long sword in one hand (a marital weapon) and a short sword in the other. He has:
An AC of 17.
+5 to hit.
Main attack damage of 1d8+3 (7.5 average damage per hit)
Bonus action attack of 1d6+3 (6.5 damage)
Fighter B take Polearm master and the Dueling fighting style. He wears a shield on one hand, and his quarterstaff (a simple weapon) in the other. He has:
An AC of 18.
+5 to hit.
Main attack damage of 1d6+5 (8.5 damage per hit)
Bonus action attack of 1d4+5 (7.5 damage per hit)
In addition, fighter B can make an attack when creatures move next to him.
So, if you are allowed to make the bonus action attack while wielding a quarterstaff in one hand, the dual wielding Fighter with added feat support, is completely redundant. He has lower AC (despite being boosted by a feat) and he deals less damage (despite being boosted by his fighting style, and wielding a martial weapon over a simple weapon).
This is before considering the implication of the greater chance to make an opportunity attack.
I propose that the clear intention of Quarterstaffs being included in Polearm mastery, is that they can be used in this manner while being wielded in two hands. I will concede that Jeremy Crawford made it clear that at least part of this feat does work- likely the ability to take an opportunity attack when an enemy approaches.
Or have I just got something completely wrong?
Why is your attack damage higher for fighter b? Shouldn’t his damage be lower?
Dueling fighting style grants a +2 to damage.
Fighter A does not have to wield a short sword in his off-hand, He could very well wield a rapier or even a second longsword, could he not? Then the damage would be more or less the same as Fighter B.
Furthermore its not all about numbers and min/maxing your character. Sure it looks like Quarterstaff is broken but which is more sexy and thematic? I’d say dual-wield and while inferior would be my first choice if building a character.
Plus..add in Magic Initiate for Druid and Shillelagh becomes your best friend bumping all quarterstaff damage to d8