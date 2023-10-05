@JeremyECrawford Polearm Master question 1: Description says reach weapons and includes quarterstaff, which does not have reach. Error?

@GunnerMcGrathPolearm Master question 2: Does feat apply when using quarterstaff one-handed with shield, or only two-handed? Thanks! The Polearm Master feat doesn't require the quarterstaff to be wielded with two hands.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2014