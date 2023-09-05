Does a player using the Polearm Master feat add strength to the damage roll of the bonus attack?

  1. Gandhi says:

    Does the bonus attack granted by polearm master (1d4 damage) also include a magical polearm’s enhancement bonus to attack and damage rolls?

