Does a player using the polearm master feat add strength to the damage roll of the bonus attack?
Yep!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015
Does the bonus attack granted by polearm master (1d4 damage) also include a magical polearm’s enhancement bonus to attack and damage rolls?
Wise Gandhi
check this answer: https://www.sageadvice.eu/2014/09/02/shillelagh-on-quarterstaff/
