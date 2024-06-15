Do Polearm Master and War Caster combine to allow a magic user to make a spell opportunity attack?

3 thoughts on “Do Polearm Master and War Caster combine to allow a magic user to make a spell opportunity attack?

  2. Emmett Johnson says:

    Only Booming Blade, as GFB is 2 target spell.
    However, would using Booming Blade in conjunction with Warcaster/Polearm Master/Sentinel as a Vengeance Paladin wielding a glaive also allow him to utilize Relentless Avenger upon a successful hit with Booming Blade spell opportunity attack?

  3. Nate says:

    Due to the Arcane Focus, wouldn’t the quarterstaff be the source of magic thus allowing Polearm Master to combine with War Caster to allow a magic user to make a spell opportunity attack when they enter reach?

    I mean that IS the point of having a quarterstaff right? Or can I not use burning hands and hold a quarterstaff as written until I get the War Caster feat? I get if this is limited to a cantrip, but I feel (especially a sorcerer) the *point* of having a arcane focus is to easily focus your arcane power out of it and mastery of your primary source of power/damage is a natural progression for a spell user (especially for the sorcerer and his more limited pool of spells).

