@Rick___DeckardDo Polearm Master and War Caster combine to allow a magic user to make a spell opportunity attack when they enter reach? No – polearm master applies only if you use the weapons it lists to make the attack
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 16, 2014
3 thoughts on “Do Polearm Master and War Caster combine to allow a magic user to make a spell opportunity attack?”
Would Booming Blade or Green Flame Blade satisfy this synergy of feats?
Only Booming Blade, as GFB is 2 target spell.
However, would using Booming Blade in conjunction with Warcaster/Polearm Master/Sentinel as a Vengeance Paladin wielding a glaive also allow him to utilize Relentless Avenger upon a successful hit with Booming Blade spell opportunity attack?
Due to the Arcane Focus, wouldn’t the quarterstaff be the source of magic thus allowing Polearm Master to combine with War Caster to allow a magic user to make a spell opportunity attack when they enter reach?
I mean that IS the point of having a quarterstaff right? Or can I not use burning hands and hold a quarterstaff as written until I get the War Caster feat? I get if this is limited to a cantrip, but I feel (especially a sorcerer) the *point* of having a arcane focus is to easily focus your arcane power out of it and mastery of your primary source of power/damage is a natural progression for a spell user (especially for the sorcerer and his more limited pool of spells).