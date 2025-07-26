Pole vault check

@Kynewulf74 @JeremyECrawford How would pole vaulting work in 5e? Converted Thief-Acrobats want to know. 😉 I'd say it allows you to complete a vertical jump equal to your Strength score

@Kynewulf74 @JeremyECrawfordSo the length of the pole wouldn’t matter or impact the jump?

(That could probably have been better worded.) the length falls into a kind of narrow band, IIRC. To short, doesn't help. Too long breaks. I'd use RL measures

