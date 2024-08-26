Poison bug

@calebrus44 @JeremyECrawford @mikemearlsIs poison applied to a weapon intended to last for the full minute, or until the weapon strikes? Lasts for the full minute. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 23, 2015

@JeremyECrawford @wotc_rodney @mikemearls @zolt4r I’m not ready to give the official answer, since this is part of my potential-errata analysis. Fair enough. — calebrus44 (@calebrus44) February 23, 2015

Sage Advice: You can check Poison basic rule in Player’s Handbook p.153 that only describes: “…the poison retains potency for 1 minute before drying.” In Dungeon Master’s Guide p.257 some poisons could be very lethal if last for 1 minute (10 rounds).

My advice is that applied poison last until the weapon strikes or 1 minute is passed.