Point buying

@richardprattDo you have concern w/ players buying 16 in ability (11 cost) IF not increased by race afterwards? Problematic? should be fine – any specific concern you have? bonuses should shore up other areas — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 14, 2015

@mikemearls PH caps buys at 15, certain class/races can get 16/17max. Wanted to give other cl/ra combos a chance at +3mod, but grp worried. — Richard Pratt (@richardpratt) October 14, 2015