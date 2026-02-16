@mikemearls need a ruling on this, crit with near max damage falls a foe, but player want to knock out rather than kill. Which happens? — Lunchboxx1090 (@lunchboxx1990) January 17, 2016

Target is knocked out. Wakes up with amnesia. https://t.co/e2MUUr3pKN — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 17, 2016

@mikemearls It is in the rules that the player can say damage is nonlethal after seeing how much damage happened — PhantomBit (@ThePhantombit) January 17, 2016