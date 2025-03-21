@JeremyECrawford quick question, ther spell Plant growth, how does that difficult terrain work with the druid land's stride ability
— Teddy Ferguson (@TeddyFerguson20) December 20, 2016
The plant growth spell doesn't create difficult terrain. Yet Land's Stride allows a druid to be unhindered by nonmagical plants. #DnD https://t.co/qABd2GK4bJ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 21, 2016
Heroic Big
My fault, with more than 10.000 tweets sometimes goblin steal my concentration to collect them!
Now the post is correct
ty