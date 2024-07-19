@BulletpointeQuestion: Does a ‘permanent’ True Polymorph still end if the target hits 0 hp? nope, needs some sort of magical intercession to end it.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 9, 2014
@BulletpointeQuestion: Does a ‘permanent’ True Polymorph still end if the target hits 0 hp? nope, needs some sort of magical intercession to end it.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 9, 2014
One thought on “Does a ‘permanent’ True Polymorph still end if the target hits 0 hp?”
If you, as a level 17 wizard turn into an Adult Gold Dragon, can you then calculate your original wizard CR and use the dragon’s Change Shape ability to turn back into your original self at will?