Permanent polymorph

2 thoughts on “Permanent polymorph

  1. One more thing about this topic if I polymorph someone as a bettle for example and put inside a Iron safe 5in3 (cubic) space and the polymorph finishes what happen with the player?

    Reply
    • Zoltar says:

      Mighty Filipe
      DM’s call based on situation, could die or Dm decide that trapped forever in its new form

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.