@JeremyECrawford If a PC gets true polymorphed and it becomes permanent, what happens to the character?
— Derek Stucki (@derekstucki) June 5, 2015
It's up to the player and the DM. I'd let the character stay in the game if the new form wasn't boring or irksome. https://t.co/baXoucbdiP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2015
2 thoughts on “Permanent polymorph”
One more thing about this topic if I polymorph someone as a bettle for example and put inside a Iron safe 5in3 (cubic) space and the polymorph finishes what happen with the player?
Mighty Filipe
DM’s call based on situation, could die or Dm decide that trapped forever in its new form