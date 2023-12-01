@JeremyECrawford Here's one for ya.Not sure I ruled right on this.
PC has Helm of Comprehend Languages. He wargs into his familiar Owl. Owl flies ahead, sees writing in Infernal. Can the PC read that via the Helm?
Or does that only work when PC is looking through his own eyes?
To read something via the comprehend languages spell, you must be touching the surface that bears the writing. So it doesn't work if you're using remote viewing, such as through a familiar.
