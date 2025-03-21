PC charmed by NPC: PC simply must Roleplay requests or NPC must before does social Ability Check with Advantage against PC? Any advice for us Master @JeremyECrawford? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) December 8, 2016

@DerynDraconis If it's a roleplaying situation, it's in the DM's hands. Hard to get more specific than that without knowing specific effects — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016

@JeremyECrawford to be specific:

1) Charm Person of an NPC on PC

2) NPC Vampire Charm on PC

NPC Adv social check on PC is required to obey? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) December 14, 2016

Charm person & the vampire's Charm ability say how the charmed target is affected. Any rolls beyond what's in the text are up to the DM #DnD https://t.co/wWaKT178RS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford sorry if I don't understand the answer, but I ask this again because I would propose my new purchase to my group pic.twitter.com/jFNCv1fjF5 — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) December 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford text doesn't call roll, thus no check by rules must be made to ask favors (Charm Person)/order to attack (Vampire Charm)? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) December 18, 2016

The vampire's Charm states that the charmed target isn't under the vampire's control but views the vampire in the most favorable light. #DnD https://t.co/OGIEfwHk9O — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 18, 2016

A spell or other magical ability requires ability checks only if its text says so. #DnD https://t.co/OGIEfwHk9O — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 18, 2016