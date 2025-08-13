Pants advice

@ChrisPerkinsDnD About to GM for my first time ever in a few weeks. What one piece of advice would you offer above all else? Thanks! — Clint Oliver (@Malchior_) July 19, 2015

Remember to wear pants. You'd be amazed how well that puts players at ease. Took me a few tries to figure that out. https://t.co/MxbdZmkpEI — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 19, 2015