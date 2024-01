Gravity Well doesn't impose a limit on the number of creatures it can affect. That means there's not a limit. #DnD https://t.co/kCyLHsqzZT

In the D&D rules, your character is a creature.

If a feature, like the paladin's Lay on Hands, works on any creature you touch, then you can use that feature on yourself, provided you can reach yourself. #DnD https://t.co/bVGGbTyubD

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2020