Paladin javelin

Question: If a 13th level Paladin (+5 prof, -1 Dex, +5 Str) chooses to use a Javelin as a melee weapon how should the “to hit” bonus be properly calculated?

Tough Rich

PHB p.147 “If the weapon is a melee weapon, you use the same ability modifier for that attack roll and damage roll that you would use for a melee attack with the weapon.”

So you can use your str instead dex. Total will be +10