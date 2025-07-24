Owlbear life cycle

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are owlbears nocturnal? And do they hibernate? — Ed (@marley_von) July 15, 2015

Whatever works for your world. Personally, I dig that they hunt at night like owls and hibernate like bears. https://t.co/0eKZNwduIk — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 15, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do they barf out huge bone balls like an owl? That would be really cool as a special attack — Shane Plays (@ShanePlays) July 16, 2015