Owlbear life cycle

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are owlbears nocturnal? And do they hibernate?
— Ed (@marley_von) July 15, 2015
Whatever works for your world. Personally, I dig that they hunt at night like owls and hibernate like bears.
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 15, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do they barf out huge bone balls like an owl? That would be really cool as a special attack
— Shane Plays (@ShanePlays) July 16, 2015
Let us agree never to use the phrase "bone balls" again. :snicker:
#iamelevenyearsold
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 16, 2015