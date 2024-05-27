The overchannel ability for wizards. Can it be used to max cantrip damage?

@khelthrosThe overchannel ability for wizards. Can it be used to max cantrip damage? At no cost as well, since it’s a 0 level spell? as written, yes, but i'd house rule it to increase the damage by 1d12
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 15, 2014
@khelthros I see… Wizards have insane damage (Meteor Swarm). Will other classes, like Fighters, be able to keep up? yes – compare meteor swarm's 40d6 to 8 attacks from a fighter using action surge. Fighter can easily get up to 140 damage
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 16, 2014