Opportunity attacks can only be made when a creature leaves an enemy’s reach with the exception of Polearm Master, correct? That feat is an example of an exception to the rule, yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 27, 2017
So actions like: Use An Object, Drink A Potion, and a paladin’s Lay On Hands feature don’t provoke opportunity attacks from foes, right?That’s correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 28, 2017
What about disengage?