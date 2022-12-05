One of the BIGGEST pieces of lore in Eberron

For me, honestly, it's because Prescott's images are so iconic I've never felt a need to see more! — Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) August 18, 2022

First off- holy heck! Hi! Big fan. Secondly- is there perhaps a good reference or product you'd recommend for what one could expect poking around inside one? The warforged themselves are a blend of organic material, metal and stone. Looking to the image above, you have the platforms on the floor, which I see as the fabrication points; it's producing more than one warforged at a time.

I see the nodes on the walls as being focusing nodes containing Siberys dragonshards, but I'd have rootlike tendrils intwined with the steel and stone of the walls. It's a complex device. Other than that, not a lot of specifics.