Older editions conversion

4 thoughts on “Older editions conversion

  1. apollo says:

    Hello, when my weapon fall in my front, can i take back with what action? if is part of movement or action, it’s make a action disarm uneficient. No?

    Reply
    • Zoltar says:

      Mighty Apollo

      PHB p.190 Table “Pick up a dropped axe” is an interaction that you can make once in your turn.
      But if I disarm an enemy I can use an interaction and kick away your weapon, or pick up your dropped weapon before you.

      Reply
      • apollo says:

        thanks again Zoltar, the Sage, but one last question about this, if i disarm and decide to kick away the weapon of my enemy, how can i know how much feets the weapon was away? house rule? any sugestion?

        Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.