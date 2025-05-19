@khersheyjrHow are the official conversions for older editions to 5e coming along or are they? big issue for us is completing QA on them – we don't want to release docs that need revision
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 25, 2015
@khersheyjrHow are the official conversions for older editions to 5e coming along or are they? big issue for us is completing QA on them – we don't want to release docs that need revision
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 25, 2015
4 thoughts on “Older editions conversion”
Hello, when my weapon fall in my front, can i take back with what action? if is part of movement or action, it’s make a action disarm uneficient. No?
Mighty Apollo
PHB p.190 Table “Pick up a dropped axe” is an interaction that you can make once in your turn.
But if I disarm an enemy I can use an interaction and kick away your weapon, or pick up your dropped weapon before you.
thanks again Zoltar, the Sage, but one last question about this, if i disarm and decide to kick away the weapon of my enemy, how can i know how much feets the weapon was away? house rule? any sugestion?
I’d rule 1d6 yards or 1d4