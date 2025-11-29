Official Errata for Monster Manual and Dungeon Master’s Guide

At Last Master Jeremy released the Official Errata for MM and DMG for Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition

Some of the important changes for Monster Manual:

  • Damage Resistances/Immunities
  • New rules for Legendary Creatures
  • Ancient Dragon revised XP
  • Death Knight undead nature
  • Empyrean XP
  • Flame skull immunities
  • Half -Dragon hard revised
  • Intellect Devourer 
  • Rakshasa immunities
  • Vampire spelcaster

Dungeon Master’s Guide changes:

  • Crafting a Magic Item
  • Attunement
  • Magic Weapons
  • Gauntlets of Ogre Power
  • Spell Scroll
  • Wand of Paralysis
  • Combining Game Effects
  • Poison, contact, inhaled, Injury
  • Monster XP Table

One more thing: there’s a new Sage Advice Compendium 1.05 that has also been updated here

You can download directly here:

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/MM_Errata.pdf

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/DMG_Errata.pdf

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium.pdf

 

