Official Errata for Monster Manual and Dungeon Master’s Guide

At Last Master Jeremy released the Official Errata for MM and DMG for Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition
Some of the important changes for Monster Manual:
- Damage Resistances/Immunities
- New rules for Legendary Creatures
- Ancient Dragon revised XP
- Death Knight undead nature
- Empyrean XP
- Flame skull immunities
- Half -Dragon hard revised
- Intellect Devourer
- Rakshasa immunities
- Vampire spelcaster
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/MM_Errata.pdf
Dungeon Master’s Guide changes:
- Crafting a Magic Item
- Attunement
- Magic Weapons
- Gauntlets of Ogre Power
- Spell Scroll
- Wand of Paralysis
- Combining Game Effects
- Poison, contact, inhaled, Injury
- Monster XP Table
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/DMG_Errata.pdf
One more thing: there’s a new Sage Advice Compendium 1.05 that has also been updated here
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium.pdf
You can download directly here:
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/MM_Errata.pdf
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/DMG_Errata.pdf
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium.pdf