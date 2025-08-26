UA Ranger – Skirmisher’s Stealth

@sandrocristianoSkirmisher’s Stealth UA Ranger: At the end of the turn I don’t remain hidden from the target I chose. Gotta reroll Stealth,aye?

yes, reroll — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 16, 2015

@CresstianAbout Skirmisher’s Stealth: You need to roll stealth against the chosen target at end of turn or not? Consider he is alone. need to reroll — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 16, 2015

@mattdomville @mikemearls That’s what I figured. Message boards all seem to think it gives you permanent Hide as long as you keep rollin’

Yeah! Same thing here. I had a heated discussion about it yesterday on FB then came here for clarification. — Sandro Cristiano (@sandrocristiano) September 17, 2015