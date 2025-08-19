@jaa0109As written, Ambuscade allows Rogue to Sneak Attack twice during initial round of combat, unless I’m missing something. Intended? yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 9, 2015
@jaa0109As written, Ambuscade allows Rogue to Sneak Attack twice during initial round of combat, unless I’m missing something. Intended? yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 9, 2015
3 thoughts on “UA Ranger – Rouge Ambuscade”
That’s the new ambuscade that gives powers to those who wear red blush on their cheeks.
Techniquely ambuscade gives you a limited suprise round, so you could sneak attack on it and then again in round1. and same for assassinate if you have higher initiative…..ouch auto crits.
What happens if you actually earn a surprise round and then also have abuscade.