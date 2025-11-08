Curses of the Forgotten Realms

Cursed!

I’ve found an interesting article written by Master Ed Greenwood about curse of the Forgotten Realms after the Sundering.

The House of Velarr

Althur’s Spidergout

Balarthran’s Recurring Profanity

Cloahkaudra’s Follicular Fury

Hanra’s Leaking Liquescence

Jarrakal’s Hallucinations

Jonatha’s Clumsiness

Metalbane

Zult’s Unquiet Slumber

Here the full description of these curse spells that you can use instead Bestow Curse spell :

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/newly-fashionable-curses-realms