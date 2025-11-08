Curses of the Forgotten Realms

Cursed!
I’ve found an interesting article written by Master Ed Greenwood about curse of the Forgotten Realms after the Sundering.

  • The House of Velarr
  • Althur’s Spidergout
  • Balarthran’s Recurring Profanity
  • Cloahkaudra’s Follicular Fury
  • Hanra’s Leaking Liquescence
  • Jarrakal’s Hallucinations
  • Jonatha’s Clumsiness
  • Metalbane
  • Zult’s Unquiet Slumber

Here the full description of these curse spells that you can use instead Bestow Curse spell :
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/newly-fashionable-curses-realms

