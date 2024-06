Do nets (thrown) use STR or DEX for attack rolls? Are they exempt from close combat disadvantage, as normal range is only 5feet?

Dex, since you can't make melee attacks with it. still take disad in close combat despite range — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 3, 2014