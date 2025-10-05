Natural armor, Shield and Unarmored Defense

@JeremyECrawford Natural armor is listed as an AC bonus because it is an AC bonus yes? It works the same way as a shield does? — Foxy Boxes (@_FoxyBoxes_) September 11, 2015

In an AC calculation, natural armor takes the place of armor, and you can pair a shield with it. https://t.co/Q9Wc1KmR2Z — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 11, 2015

@_FoxyBoxes_ then why is it always listed as a “natural armor bonus”?

Where do you see that? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 11, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Also p.3 of the Monster Manual. And p.276 of the DMG — Foxy Boxes (@_FoxyBoxes_) September 11, 2015

@_FoxyBoxes_Dungeon Master’s Guide p.282

See the section "Determine an Appropriate AC" (DMG, 276) for how to use the natural armor information in the table on p. 282. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 11, 2015

@_FoxyBoxes_So it’s called a bonus but isn’t? Also p.272 is identical to unarmored+shield, coincidence or…? "A monster that doesn't wear armor …" does, indeed, refer to a monster that doesn't wear armor. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 11, 2015

@_FoxyBoxes_But it’s not a bonus, just another way to calculate AC? That’s just confusing.

I'm not sure what's causing the confusion. The DMG says how to use the bonus. How are you hoping to use it? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 11, 2015

@_FoxyBoxes_with Unarmored Defense You're playing a druid/barbarian or druid/monk and want to pair Unarmored Defense with natural armor in beast form? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 11, 2015