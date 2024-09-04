@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford Do you guys have good tips for running narrative combat with tactical-focused players? — SlyFlourish (@SlyFlourish) March 9, 2015

@SlyFlourish Roleplaying the foes during combat helps keep people in the story. Forefront personality. @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 9, 2015

@SlyFlourish Also, most foes are not brilliant tacticians. I play them accordingly, which often entertains. @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 9, 2015

@SlyFlourish @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford focus on personalities – what can you do with motives/goals to make opponents stand out — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 9, 2015

@SlyFlourish @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford example – kobolds that try to steal gear and run — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 9, 2015