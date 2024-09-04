@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford Do you guys have good tips for running narrative combat with tactical-focused players?
@SlyFlourish Roleplaying the foes during combat helps keep people in the story. Forefront personality. @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD
@SlyFlourish Also, most foes are not brilliant tacticians. I play them accordingly, which often entertains. @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD
@SlyFlourish @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford focus on personalities – what can you do with motives/goals to make opponents stand out
@SlyFlourish @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford example – kobolds that try to steal gear and run
@SlyFlourish During last combat my goblin chief dies from an heart attack seeing Venomfang Dragon in LMoP @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD
Another useful idea from another game: 3 ranges: Close, Far Away and Too Far Away. “You can get close enough to hit it with your axe.” “If you Dash, you can be within range to hit it with your axe next turn” “It will take several turns of running to hit it with your axe in melee. How about shooting a crossbow at it?”
