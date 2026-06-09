My PHB just fell out, can it be replaced?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD a while back you mentioned an issue with book bindings. The races section of my PH just fell out. Can it be replaced? http://wizards.custhelp.com/

Races aren’t that important. 😬

Contact Wizards Customer Service to get a replacement. For US Replacement

If you find that a Dungeons & Dragons product that you purchased is defective or damaged in any way, we may be able to replace it for you. We can set up for a Fed-Ex call tag to have your defective product returned to us. We ask that you pack up the damaged product, and a copy of the sales receipt, along with a letter detailing the problem.

In the letter, please be sure to include your first and last name, mailing address, phone number (with area code) and a email address for shipping purposes, or in case we need to contact you for any reason.

Then contact us via phone (800-324-6496) or via email here.

For International Replacement

If you find that a Dungeons & Dragons product that you purchased is defective or damaged in any way, we may be able to replace it for you. Simply pack up the damaged product, and a copy of the sales receipt, along with a letter detailing the problem.

In the letter, please be sure to include your first and last name, mailing address, phone number (with area code) and a email address for shipping purposes, or in case we need to contact you for any reason. Plus, we’ll include something extra to cover the cost of shipping. Then and mail it to the following address:

Wizards of the Coast

Attn: Product Replacement

PO Box 707

Renton, WA 98057-0707

Important Notice for Product Replacement

We can also only provide replacement support for the most recent version of Dungeons & Dragons that we currently publish. This means we can provide replacement support for only the current edition of the D&D Tabletop Roleplaying Game products, D&D 4th Edition products, and the D&D Premium Series of rulebooks for older editions we’ve released in 2012 and 2013. We cannot provide replacement support for our older role-playing games that are out of print, like D&D Fantasy Roleplaying Game (Red Box), D&D v.3.5 (or older editions of D&D), D20 Modern, Alternity, or any edition of the Star Wars RPG that we once published.

In a rare case where the book for a supported game is out of print and/or we no longer have any copies to offer as a replacement, we may be able to substitute any product of equal value. In this case, we will contact you to find out what product you would prefer. To view our current products, click here.

Our US office does not normally provide replacements for countries outside North or South America. For our customers outside of North or South America, please click here and follow the links to find the contact information for our international office that serves your area. https://t.co/2v2INiXEiF

— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 20, 2016