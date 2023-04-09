My has a +3 prof bonus, when I shape into a brown bear I have a prof 19 and an attack bonus of 5…

3 thoughts on “My has a +3 prof bonus, when I shape into a brown bear I have a prof 19 and an attack bonus of 5…

  2. jeftah says:

    The first bullet point says “…in addition to gaining those of the creature.”

    Which means, Black Bear is proficient with its claws and bites. You wildshaping into the bear, also makes you proficient as long as you retain the form.

    Which means, that as long as you are wild shaped into a black bear, you as abear have proficiency in claws and bites, therefore you add your proficiency bonus to the attacks at that level since it is higher.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.