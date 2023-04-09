@JeremyECrawford I have seen two different tweets of yours, so I am looking for clarity.
My lvl 5 druid has a +3 prof bonus, when I shape into a brown bear I have a strof 19 and an attack bonus of 5. Do I add my druid prof bonus to attack bringing it to +7?
Thank you!
— steven civish (@civish_steven) February 4, 2018
The Wild Shape feature does not let you add your proficiency bonus to the proficiency bonus of your beast form. The first bullet of the class feature details which proficiency bonus you use (PH, 67). #DnD https://t.co/D7unCrqRhZ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018
3 thoughts on “My has a +3 prof bonus, when I shape into a brown bear I have a prof 19 and an attack bonus of 5…”
this is trecky for the asker question was about adding and not replacing.
The first bullet point says “…in addition to gaining those of the creature.”
Which means, Black Bear is proficient with its claws and bites. You wildshaping into the bear, also makes you proficient as long as you retain the form.
Which means, that as long as you are wild shaped into a black bear, you as abear have proficiency in claws and bites, therefore you add your proficiency bonus to the attacks at that level since it is higher.
That applies to proficiency with skills and saving throws, not attacks.