@ChrisPerkinsDnD What do I do if my group convinced the main villain to kill himself?
— D&D Crafters (@DandDCrafters1) December 30, 2015
Have the villain's former lover seek revenge. https://t.co/9OgXf9yyTP
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 31, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD But what if a member of the group is his former lover?
— Tommy (@MonkiesFist) December 31, 2015
Then go with a bastard child or other relative instead. Or a secret business partner. Or a fiendish patron. https://t.co/ohF946XSyr
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 31, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I read that last one as "Fiendish Parrot"
— Thomas Moore (@TomAlex1812) December 31, 2015
That would work, too! https://t.co/CEZPym0AZU
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 31, 2015