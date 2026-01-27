@ChrisPerkinsDnD What do I do if my group convinced the main villain to kill himself? — D&D Crafters (@DandDCrafters1) December 30, 2015

Have the villain's former lover seek revenge. https://t.co/9OgXf9yyTP — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 31, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD But what if a member of the group is his former lover? — Tommy (@MonkiesFist) December 31, 2015

Then go with a bastard child or other relative instead. Or a secret business partner. Or a fiendish patron. https://t.co/ohF946XSyr — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 31, 2015