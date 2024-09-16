@JeremyECrawford @imnotasnowflake my friend insists that the humanoid being raised by animate gets zombie/skeleton stats. Is he right?
— Nikola nivino (@nikola_nivino) October 18, 2016
The target of animate dead becomes a skeleton or a zombie (take a look at the spell's first paragraph). #DnD https://t.co/LVdW9YJqUK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016
@nikola_nivino @imnotasnowflakehence if i animate a lv 20 orc or a peasant makes no difference? Makes no difference.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016
One thought on “My friend insists that the humanoid being raised by animate gets zombie stats. Is he right?”
you are basically using the body as material to make a new creature, not animating the dead body