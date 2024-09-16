My friend insists that the humanoid being raised by animate gets zombie stats. Is he right?

@JeremyECrawford @imnotasnowflake my friend insists that the humanoid being raised by animate gets zombie/skeleton stats. Is he right? — Nikola nivino (@nikola_nivino) October 18, 2016

The target of animate dead becomes a skeleton or a zombie (take a look at the spell's first paragraph). #DnD https://t.co/LVdW9YJqUK — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016