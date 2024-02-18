Murder in Baldur’s Gate DM Screen

@ChrisPerkinsDnD – What DM screen is this, Chris? Looks very interesting!! pic.twitter.com/MsECsFKEDF — JB Little (@AnOsvaldo257) October 24, 2015

That’s the DM screen from the MURDER IN BALDUR’S GATE adventure. https://t.co/FghOrP4vwe — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 24, 2015

Murder in Baldur’s Gate was described as The First Battle of the Sundering in Forgotten Realms.

The Adventure module briefly explains the basics of the event, saying that the Sundering begins in 1479 and is a time “when many of the gods designate mortals to be their Chosen”

Includes the 32-page Adventure Guide, the 64-page Campaign Guide, and the DM Screen that were included in the original printed package, plus the three downloads: the 16-page Launch Guide, the 10-page Event Supplement, and the 24-page Monster Supplement.