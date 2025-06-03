Mummy curse is back

@Dvergr76 @ChrisPerkinsDnD Help. PC kills mummy lord, but not heart. Takes treasure. Is PC cursed when lord comes back to life? yes. I mean, no idea what rules say, but a curse is more fun
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 8, 2015
@Dvergr76 @ChrisPerkinsDnD MM says remove curse can work, but I’d imagine the items would be cursed so they’d have to kill heart to keep. sounds good – make 'me earn it!
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 8, 2015
I'd say yes. https://t.co/0HUMWMnQ8M
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 8, 2015