Multiple actions in the same turn

@JeremyECrawford. Can I misty step (bonus), fire bolt (action) and fireball (surge) on same turn? Or need action surge also be a cantrip?
— Azuro (@gandhi39) October 22, 2015
In that situation, the Action Surge spell would also need to be a cantrip. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015
@JeremyECrawford if Action Surge is another complete action why does the spell need to be a cantrip? Thx.
— Todd Clayton (@tclayton) October 26, 2015
@tclayton The rule on bonus action spells pertains to your whole turn, not to a particular action (PH, 202).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2015