Multiple actions in the same turn

Can I misty step (bonus), fire bolt (action) and fireball (surge) on same turn? Or need action surge also be a cantrip?

In that situation, the Action Surge spell would also need to be a cantrip.

if Action Surge is another complete action why does the spell need to be a cantrip?